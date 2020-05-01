Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bank7 had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $11.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.45 million.

BSVN stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.66. The company had a trading volume of 26,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,808. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.68. Bank7 has a 12 month low of $5.58 and a 12 month high of $20.04. The stock has a market cap of $75.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 2.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Bank7’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.41%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Bank7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank7 from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Bank7 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Bank7 from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Bank7 from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It accepts demand, savings, checking, money market, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

