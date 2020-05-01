Barclays Analysts Give Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1) a €150.00 Price Target

Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1) has been given a €150.00 ($174.42) price target by Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.82% from the stock’s current price.

DB1 has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Boerse in a research note on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €138.00 ($160.47) price objective on Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €155.00 ($180.23) target price on Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €145.00 ($168.60) price objective on Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €160.00 ($186.05) price target on Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Boerse has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €145.71 ($169.43).

ETR DB1 traded up €0.75 ($0.87) on Friday, hitting €141.75 ($164.83). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,077,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,992. Deutsche Boerse has a 52-week low of €92.92 ($108.05) and a 52-week high of €158.90 ($184.77). The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €125.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is €138.89. The firm has a market cap of $25.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.91.

Deutsche Boerse Company Profile

Deutsche Börse Aktiengesellschaft operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Eurex, Xetra, Clearstream, and Market Data + Services. The Eurex segment engages in the electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

