Barclays Analysts Give Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) a €3.25 Price Target

Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) has been assigned a €3.25 ($3.78) price target by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

NOKIA has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €3.65 ($4.24) price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.75 ($4.36) price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank set a €3.80 ($4.42) price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley set a €3.70 ($4.30) price target on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a €4.50 ($5.23) price target on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Nokia Oyj has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €3.88 ($4.51).

Nokia Oyj has a fifty-two week low of €3.81 ($4.43) and a fifty-two week high of €5.95 ($6.92).

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

