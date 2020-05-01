Barclays Reiterates €34.00 Price Target for RTL Group (EBR:RTL)

RTL Group (EBR:RTL) received a €34.00 ($39.53) target price from Barclays in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €34.00 ($39.53) target price on shares of RTL Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €37.00 ($43.02) price target on shares of RTL Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €35.60 ($41.40) price target on shares of RTL Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Societe Generale set a €36.00 ($41.86) price target on shares of RTL Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a €36.00 ($41.86) price target on shares of RTL Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. RTL Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €40.58 ($47.19).

RTL Group has a 1 year low of €59.84 ($69.58) and a 1 year high of €76.02 ($88.40).

RTL Group Company Profile

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels and radio stations worldwide. It operates in six segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, RTL Belgium, and Others. The company's TV channels include RTL Television in Germany, M6 in France, RTL 4 in the Netherlands, and RTL-TVI in Belgium.

