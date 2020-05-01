Barclays Reiterates €46.50 Price Target for Nemetschek (ETR:NEM)

Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) received a €46.50 ($54.07) price objective from Barclays in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 19.13% from the company’s previous close.

NEM has been the topic of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on shares of Nemetschek and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €46.00 ($53.49) target price on shares of Nemetschek and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Warburg Research set a €52.00 ($60.47) price target on shares of Nemetschek and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €48.50 ($56.40) price target on shares of Nemetschek and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €80.00 ($93.02) price target on shares of Nemetschek and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nemetschek currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €49.50 ($57.56).

Shares of Nemetschek stock traded up €1.40 ($1.63) during trading on Friday, hitting €57.50 ($66.86). The stock had a trading volume of 286,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,484. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €48.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of €55.36. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion and a PE ratio of 52.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.14. Nemetschek has a 1 year low of €32.46 ($37.74) and a 1 year high of €69.05 ($80.29).

About Nemetschek

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, specialist planners, an dlandscape architects, as well as developers and general contractors.

