Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €55.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Basf (ETR:BAS) received a €55.00 ($63.95) price target from equities research analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Baader Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.81% from the stock’s current price.

BAS has been the topic of several other reports. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank set a €75.00 ($87.21) target price on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €47.00 ($54.65) target price on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Independent Research set a €62.00 ($72.09) target price on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €39.00 ($45.35) target price on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Basf currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €52.56 ($61.11).

Shares of BAS stock traded down €2.56 ($2.98) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €46.69 ($54.28). 9,198,520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,920,000. The firm has a market cap of $42.88 billion and a PE ratio of 5.10. Basf has a 1 year low of €37.36 ($43.44) and a 1 year high of €74.60 ($86.74). The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €43.41 and a 200 day moving average of €59.72.

Basf Company Profile

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

