Basf (ETR:BAS) PT Set at €53.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Basf (ETR:BAS) has been given a €53.00 ($61.63) price objective by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.53% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BAS. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on shares of Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays set a €56.00 ($65.12) target price on shares of Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €55.00 ($63.95) target price on shares of Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Independent Research set a €62.00 ($72.09) target price on shares of Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a €47.00 ($54.65) target price on shares of Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Basf has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €52.56 ($61.11).

Get Basf alerts:

BAS traded down €2.56 ($2.98) on Friday, reaching €46.69 ($54.28). The company had a trading volume of 9,198,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,920,000. Basf has a 1 year low of €37.36 ($43.44) and a 1 year high of €74.60 ($86.74). The stock has a market capitalization of $42.88 billion and a PE ratio of 5.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €43.40 and a 200-day moving average price of €59.82.

Basf Company Profile

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

Recommended Story: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.