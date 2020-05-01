Bata Trading 5.3% Lower This Week (BTA)

Bata (CURRENCY:BTA) traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. One Bata coin can now be purchased for $0.0083 or 0.00000094 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, SouthXchange, YoBit and Livecoin. Bata has a market capitalization of $42,045.84 and approximately $219.00 worth of Bata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bata has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.94 or 0.00540968 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00012099 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded 307.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005612 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Bata Profile

Bata (BTA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 28th, 2015. Bata’s total supply is 5,052,601 coins. The official message board for Bata is medium.com/@bata.io. Bata’s official website is www.bata.io. The Reddit community for Bata is /r/batamoney and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bata’s official Twitter account is @Bata_Money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bata Coin Trading

Bata can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Livecoin, YoBit and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bata directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bata should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bata using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

