Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Price Target Raised to $98.00 at KeyCorp

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) had its target price upped by analysts at KeyCorp from $92.00 to $98.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.39% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BAX. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Baxter International from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Baxter International in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Baxter International from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Baxter International from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baxter International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.90.

Shares of BAX stock traded down $2.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.78. 3,589,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,273,648. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.06 and its 200 day moving average is $85.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $46.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.88. Baxter International has a 1 year low of $69.10 and a 1 year high of $95.19.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Baxter International had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Baxter International will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,320 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.64, for a total value of $344,044.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,709,193.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Sean Martin acquired 9,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $82.19 per share, with a total value of $803,818.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,504 shares in the company, valued at $3,246,833.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAX. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,082,066 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $91,214,000 after purchasing an additional 433,693 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 316.2% in the fourth quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its position in shares of Baxter International by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Baxter International by 118.1% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,942 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in shares of Baxter International by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 157,437 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,485 shares in the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

