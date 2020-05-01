Beacon (BECN) Trading 3.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 1st. One Beacon coin can currently be bought for $0.0259 or 0.00000290 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. Beacon has a market capitalization of $32,089.90 and $21.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Beacon has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.84 or 0.00312622 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.04 or 0.00415928 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00012581 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00007369 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000423 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000068 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004917 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Beacon Profile

BECN is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,374,809 coins and its circulating supply is 1,240,545 coins. The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1.

Beacon Coin Trading

Beacon can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

