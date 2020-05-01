Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) Short Interest Update

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,730,000 shares, a growth of 9.5% from the March 31st total of 1,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 712,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 5.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other Beazer Homes USA news, CFO Robert L. Salomon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.54, for a total value of $145,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 255,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,714,402.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BZH. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Beazer Homes USA in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,786,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Beazer Homes USA by 163.4% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 850,455 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,016,000 after acquiring an additional 527,547 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Beazer Homes USA in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,620,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Beazer Homes USA by 3,800.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 390,458 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,517,000 after acquiring an additional 380,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Beazer Homes USA by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,789,108 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,961,000 after acquiring an additional 288,047 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

BZH traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $7.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,192,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,639. The firm has a market cap of $226.91 million, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 2.48. Beazer Homes USA has a 1 year low of $4.39 and a 1 year high of $17.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.58. The company has a current ratio of 15.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $489.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.90 million. Beazer Homes USA had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a positive return on equity of 9.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.28) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Beazer Homes USA will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

BZH has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Beazer Homes USA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered Beazer Homes USA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Beazer Homes USA from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes for entry-level, move-up, or retirement-oriented home buyers under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. It sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

