Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) Position Trimmed by NewFocus Financial Group LLC

NewFocus Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,269 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 473 shares during the quarter. Becton Dickinson and makes up 2.7% of NewFocus Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. NewFocus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $5,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,588,711,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,465,704 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,662,267,000 after purchasing an additional 528,037 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,450,583 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,114,215,000 after purchasing an additional 186,285 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,692,242 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,001,837,000 after purchasing an additional 124,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,454,596 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $939,547,000 after purchasing an additional 194,629 shares during the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

NYSE:BDX traded down $5.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $252.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,858,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,176,354. Becton Dickinson and Co has a fifty-two week low of $197.75 and a fifty-two week high of $286.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $239.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $71.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.99.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 4.96%. Becton Dickinson and’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.05%.

BDX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $279.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $269.00 to $245.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $271.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $284.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $280.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $269.80.

In other news, EVP Simon D. Campion sold 8,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.09, for a total transaction of $2,304,952.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,220,376.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.72, for a total value of $388,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Becton Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.