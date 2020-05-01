Belmont Capital LLC Sells 42,950 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Belmont Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 24.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 42,950 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 6.3% of Belmont Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Belmont Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3,484.6% during the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 719.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $46,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $56.57 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $45.72 and a 12-month high of $70.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.22.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.