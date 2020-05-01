Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) Set to Announce Earnings on Saturday

Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Saturday, May 2nd.

Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2,714.34 earnings per share for the quarter. Berkshire Hathaway had a net margin of 31.98% and a return on equity of 6.03%. The business had revenue of $65.37 billion for the quarter.

Get Berkshire Hathaway alerts:

Shares of BRK.A traded down $7,305.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $274,395.00. The stock had a trading volume of 52 shares, compared to its average volume of 608. The company’s fifty day moving average is $276,848.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $317,752.69. Berkshire Hathaway has a 52 week low of $239,440.00 and a 52 week high of $347,400.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $462.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.88.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Berkshire Hathaway from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th.

Berkshire Hathaway Company Profile

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries engages in insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses. It provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, as well as life, accident, and health reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hathaway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hathaway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.