Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Saturday

Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Saturday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.42 per share for the quarter.

Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by ($0.72). Berkshire Hathaway had a net margin of 31.98% and a return on equity of 6.03%. The business had revenue of $65.37 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Berkshire Hathaway to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:BRK.B traded down $4.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $183.19. 4,220,197 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,723,863. Berkshire Hathaway has a fifty-two week low of $159.50 and a fifty-two week high of $231.61. The firm has a market cap of $461.89 billion, a PE ratio of 5.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.92.

Separately, TheStreet cut Berkshire Hathaway from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th.

Berkshire Hathaway Company Profile

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries engages in insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses. It provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, as well as life, accident, and health reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily from solar, wind, geothermal, and hydro sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

