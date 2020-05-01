BERNcash Market Capitalization Tops $25,274.81 (BERN)

BERNcash (CURRENCY:BERN) traded 19% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 1st. One BERNcash coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. BERNcash has a total market capitalization of $25,274.81 and approximately $11.00 worth of BERNcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BERNcash has traded 17.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Storeum (STO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00033106 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $83.03 or 0.00934717 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00050214 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00032174 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.19 or 0.00283602 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00160861 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00006599 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

About BERNcash

BERN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X14 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 22nd, 2016. BERNcash’s total supply is 71,234,301 coins. The official website for BERNcash is berncoin.org. BERNcash’s official Twitter account is @berncash.

Buying and Selling BERNcash

BERNcash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BERNcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BERNcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BERNcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

