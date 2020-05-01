BetProtocol (BEPRO) Market Capitalization Tops $1.70 Million

BetProtocol (CURRENCY:BEPRO) traded up 11.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. One BetProtocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, BetProtocol has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar. BetProtocol has a market capitalization of $1.70 million and approximately $364,491.00 worth of BetProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002463 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011361 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $214.42 or 0.02414720 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00198320 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00062682 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00042801 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000179 BTC.

About BetProtocol

BetProtocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,675,000,000 tokens. BetProtocol’s official message board is medium.com/@betprotocol. The official website for BetProtocol is www.betprotocol.com.

BetProtocol Token Trading

BetProtocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BetProtocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BetProtocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BetProtocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

