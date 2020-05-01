BiblePay Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $9,297.00 (BBP)

BiblePay (CURRENCY:BBP) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 1st. BiblePay has a total market capitalization of $484,932.37 and approximately $9,297.00 worth of BiblePay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BiblePay has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BiblePay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, SouthXchange and C-CEX.

About BiblePay

BBP is a POBh coin that uses the Proof-of-BibleHash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2017. BiblePay’s total supply is 2,227,723,821 coins. BiblePay’s official Twitter account is @biblepay. The official message board for BiblePay is forum.biblepay.org. The Reddit community for BiblePay is /r/BiblePay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BiblePay’s official website is biblepay.org.

BiblePay Coin Trading

BiblePay can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, C-CEX, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BiblePay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BiblePay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BiblePay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

