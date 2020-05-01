Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in 1ST TR SR FR 20/COM (NYSE:FIV)

Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in 1ST TR SR FR 20/COM (NYSE:FIV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 234,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,000. 1ST TR SR FR 20/COM makes up 0.6% of Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in 1ST TR SR FR 20/COM by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 718,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,599,000 after acquiring an additional 38,548 shares during the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC lifted its stake in 1ST TR SR FR 20/COM by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 372,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after acquiring an additional 13,917 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in 1ST TR SR FR 20/COM by 49.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 360,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 119,485 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in 1ST TR SR FR 20/COM by 224.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 298,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 206,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in 1ST TR SR FR 20/COM by 55.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 283,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 101,247 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of 1ST TR SR FR 20/COM stock opened at $7.99 on Friday. 1ST TR SR FR 20/COM has a 52-week low of $5.23 and a 52-week high of $9.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.46 and a 200 day moving average of $8.70.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in senior loan of any maturity to create its portfolio. The fund employs bottom-up fundamental analysis to make its investments.

