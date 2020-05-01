Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst (NYSE:BTT)

Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst (NYSE:BTT) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 490,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,819 shares during the period. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst accounts for about 4.0% of Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst were worth $11,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV bought a new position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst in the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. 1ST Source Bank bought a new position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst in the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst in the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,000.

Shares of NYSE BTT opened at $22.18 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.73. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst has a 12 month low of $18.62 and a 12 month high of $25.10.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a $0.062 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst Company Profile

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

