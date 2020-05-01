Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,719 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF comprises 2.8% of Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF worth $7,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 72,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,132,000 after buying an additional 3,311 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,546,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,179,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,756,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF stock opened at $70.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.51. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $63.92 and a 1 year high of $70.83.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were given a $0.107 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Story: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.