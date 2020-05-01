Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.26 Million Stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,364 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN makes up approximately 0.4% of Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 1,071.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 10,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 37,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN alerts:

Shares of AMJ opened at $13.65 on Friday. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 12 month low of $6.15 and a 12 month high of $26.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.24.

See Also: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.