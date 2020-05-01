Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC Has $3.04 Million Stake in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM)

Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) by 69.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,591 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,089 shares during the quarter. Sprouts Farmers Market makes up approximately 1.1% of Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $3,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 827.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,877 shares in the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SFM. UBS Group lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Sprouts Farmers Market from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

In other news, Director Lawrence Molloy acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.05 per share, for a total transaction of $65,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 5,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total value of $91,289.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,974.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SFM opened at $20.78 on Friday. Sprouts Farmers Market Inc has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $24.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.13. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 26.91% and a net margin of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market Inc will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

