Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $1.63 Million Investment in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,627,000. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $4,037,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000.

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $52.22 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $44.00 and a 52-week high of $55.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.41.

