Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 2,846 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises 1.5% of Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,825,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $103.97 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $73.32 and a 1 year high of $139.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.61.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

