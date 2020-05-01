Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 76.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,252 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF makes up 1.3% of Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $3,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Willingdon Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 588.9% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000.

VMBS opened at $54.64 on Friday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.77 and a fifty-two week high of $54.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.77 and its 200 day moving average is $53.45.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.126 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

