Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC Sells 14,928 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,928 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.4% of Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $9,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VCIT. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after buying an additional 6,872 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $278,000. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 211.6% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 24,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 16,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FC Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 20,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter.

VCIT stock opened at $91.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.92. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $78.82 and a 1-year high of $95.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were given a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

