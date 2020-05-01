Binance Coin Price Hits $17.49 on Major Exchanges (BNB)

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. During the last seven days, Binance Coin has traded 9% higher against the US dollar. One Binance Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $17.49 or 0.00198607 BTC on major exchanges including Exrates, LBank, DDEX and Gate.io. Binance Coin has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion and $428.14 million worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Binance Coin alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002479 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011460 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $211.97 or 0.02407388 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00062730 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00043341 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Binance Coin

Binance Coin’s launch date was June 27th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 187,536,713 tokens and its circulating supply is 155,536,713 tokens. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017. Binance Coin’s official website is www.binance.com. The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance.

Binance Coin Token Trading

Binance Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, IDEX, Trade Satoshi, FCoin, AirSwap, HitBTC, LBank, Gate.io, Binance, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Exrates and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Binance Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Binance Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Binance Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.