BIOLASE (BIOL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect BIOLASE to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The medical technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $10.18 million during the quarter. BIOLASE had a negative return on equity of 645.85% and a negative net margin of 47.21%. On average, analysts expect BIOLASE to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BIOL stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,457,867. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.58. BIOLASE has a 12 month low of $0.21 and a 12 month high of $2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $14.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 2.17.

BIOL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BIOLASE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BIOLASE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.

About BIOLASE

BIOLASE, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems in dentistry and medicine for patients and health care professionals in the worldwide. The company offers Waterlase all-tissue dental laser systems for cutting soft and hard tissues; and diode laser systems to perform soft tissue, pain therapy, and cosmetic procedures, including teeth whitening.

