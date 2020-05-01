BitCoen Market Capitalization Achieves $85,060.07 (BEN)

BitCoen (CURRENCY:BEN) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. During the last week, BitCoen has traded up 17.2% against the U.S. dollar. BitCoen has a market cap of $85,060.07 and $120.00 worth of BitCoen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitCoen coin can now be purchased for about $0.0122 or 0.00000137 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitFlip and Sistemkoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $170.01 or 0.01913940 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001437 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8,945.56 or 1.00707590 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000653 BTC.

About BitCoen

BitCoen (BEN) is a Limited Confidence Proof-of-Activity coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. BitCoen’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,000,000 coins. BitCoen’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoen. BitCoen’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoen. BitCoen’s official website is bitcoen.io.

Buying and Selling BitCoen

BitCoen can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitFlip and Sistemkoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCoen using one of the exchanges listed above.

