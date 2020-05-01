Bitcore Price Reaches $0.26 on Major Exchanges (BTX)

Bitcore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. In the last week, Bitcore has traded up 42.6% against the dollar. One Bitcore coin can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00002968 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including QBTC, HitBTC, Bit-Z and Cryptopia. Bitcore has a total market capitalization of $4.67 million and approximately $1,030.00 worth of Bitcore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,882.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $213.99 or 0.02409111 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $256.90 or 0.02892173 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.66 or 0.00536593 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.73 or 0.00717495 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00012043 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00075174 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00025005 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.77 or 0.00515285 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitcore Profile

BTX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. It launched on April 23rd, 2017. Bitcore’s total supply is 18,225,178 coins and its circulating supply is 17,724,219 coins. Bitcore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcore’s official website is bitcore.cc.

Buying and Selling Bitcore

Bitcore can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Bit-Z, QBTC, CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Exrates, HitBTC and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

