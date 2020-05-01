BitCrystals (BCY) Price Reaches $0.0200 on Exchanges

BitCrystals (CURRENCY:BCY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. One BitCrystals token can now be bought for approximately $0.0200 or 0.00000226 BTC on exchanges including Tux Exchange, Zaif and Bittrex. Over the last seven days, BitCrystals has traded up 592.7% against the dollar. BitCrystals has a total market capitalization of $456,495.61 and approximately $2,120.00 worth of BitCrystals was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About BitCrystals

BitCrystals (CRYPTO:BCY) is a token. It was first traded on February 6th, 2015. BitCrystals’ total supply is 22,816,446 tokens. BitCrystals’ official Twitter account is @spellsofgenesis and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitCrystals is bitcrystals.com.

BitCrystals Token Trading

BitCrystals can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tux Exchange, Zaif and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCrystals directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCrystals should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCrystals using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

