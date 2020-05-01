BitMax Token (BTMX) Price Hits $0.0388

BitMax Token (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 1st. In the last seven days, BitMax Token has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar. BitMax Token has a market cap of $25.62 million and approximately $3.13 million worth of BitMax Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitMax Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0388 or 0.00000435 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BitMax Token alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002471 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011341 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $215.40 or 0.02417333 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00197664 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00062965 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00042679 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000180 BTC.

BitMax Token Token Profile

BitMax Token’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. BitMax Token’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official. BitMax Token’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io. The Reddit community for BitMax Token is /r/BitMax. The official website for BitMax Token is bitmax.io.

Buying and Selling BitMax Token

BitMax Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitMax Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitMax Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitMax Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitMax Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitMax Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.