Bitradio 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $34.00 (BRO)

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded 94% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 1st. Over the last seven days, Bitradio has traded up 38.3% against the US dollar. Bitradio has a market cap of $159,973.15 and approximately $34.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitradio coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0184 or 0.00000209 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Trade Satoshi and Cryptohub.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002814 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004363 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000381 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Bitradio Coin Profile

BRO is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Bitradio’s total supply is 13,691,166 coins and its circulating supply is 8,691,162 coins. Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitradio is www.bitrad.io.

Bitradio Coin Trading

Bitradio can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Cryptohub and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitradio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitradio using one of the exchanges listed above.

