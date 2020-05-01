Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) Announces Earnings Results

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $82.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.54 million. Blackline had a negative net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 3.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Blackline updated its Q2 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.08-0.13 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $0.08-$0.13 EPS.

NASDAQ BL traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 828,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,103. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.53 and a 200 day moving average of $54.86. Blackline has a twelve month low of $38.32 and a twelve month high of $74.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.86 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

In other Blackline news, insider Mario Spanicciati sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.18, for a total value of $9,177,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,347 shares in the company, valued at $1,122,469.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total transaction of $387,258.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 32,198 shares in the company, valued at $2,187,532.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BL. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Blackline in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Blackline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blackline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Blackline from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Blackline from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.38.

About Blackline

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, journal entry capabilities, and range of data matching capabilities.

