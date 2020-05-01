Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) Stake Boosted by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 611,340 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,858 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $7,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 234.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,769 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000.

Shares of NYSE BTZ opened at $13.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.46. Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 12 month low of $9.12 and a 12 month high of $14.91.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th were given a $0.084 dividend. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 14th.

Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust Profile

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

