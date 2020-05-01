Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Diligent Investors LLC

Diligent Investors LLC decreased its holdings in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,972 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,573 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BX. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Blackstone Group by 359.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 469 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on BX. TheStreet lowered shares of Blackstone Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Blackstone Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.45.

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 25,000 shares of Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total value of $1,590,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 135,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,618,455.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc bought 610,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.24 per share, for a total transaction of $16,017,132.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,665,085 shares of company stock valued at $41,383,583. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BX stock opened at $52.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Blackstone Group LP has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $64.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.25. The firm has a market cap of $36.46 billion, a PE ratio of 71.56, a PEG ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.50.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). Blackstone Group had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is presently 105.63%.

Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

