BlockStamp Achieves Market Cap of $4.04 Million (BST)

BlockStamp (CURRENCY:BST) traded down 37.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 1st. One BlockStamp coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00001733 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, TOKOK and STEX. In the last seven days, BlockStamp has traded 55.4% higher against the dollar. BlockStamp has a market cap of $4.04 million and $1,020.00 worth of BlockStamp was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Storeum (STO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00033182 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded up 80.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000173 BTC.

ILCoin (ILC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000400 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003993 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000166 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000210 BTC.

BlockStamp Profile

BlockStamp (BST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BlockStamp’s total supply is 33,876,200 coins and its circulating supply is 26,333,234 coins. BlockStamp’s official message board is medium.com/blockstamp. BlockStamp’s official website is blockstamp.info. BlockStamp’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BlockStamp

BlockStamp can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TOKOK, Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlockStamp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlockStamp should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BlockStamp using one of the exchanges listed above.

