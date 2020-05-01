BLOCKv Trading Up 22.3% This Week (VEE)

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded 16.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 1st. In the last seven days, BLOCKv has traded 22.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. BLOCKv has a total market capitalization of $2.79 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BLOCKv token can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and OKEx.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002465 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011353 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $214.28 or 0.02412360 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00198270 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00062590 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00042740 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000179 BTC.

BLOCKv Token Profile

BLOCKv’s launch date was October 12th, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,989,942,418 tokens. The official website for BLOCKv is blockv.io. BLOCKv’s official message board is medium.com/@blockv_io. BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BLOCKv

BLOCKv can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bittrex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Upbit, Ethfinex, Tidex, Bancor Network and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLOCKv should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BLOCKv using one of the exchanges listed above.

