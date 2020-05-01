Blue Square Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Blue Square Asset Management LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 49.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,309 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,091 shares during the quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,859,000. Bank OZK boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank OZK now owns 29,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,002,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,676,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,435,000 after acquiring an additional 4,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 8,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 64.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on PG. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. TheStreet upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Argus upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.31.

PG stock opened at $117.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.84. Procter & Gamble Co has a twelve month low of $94.34 and a twelve month high of $128.09. The firm has a market cap of $289.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.59, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a $0.7907 dividend. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.91%.

In other news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 25,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total transaction of $3,059,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,598 shares in the company, valued at $6,046,461. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.68, for a total value of $1,544,418.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,514,220.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,392,511 shares of company stock worth $887,693,596. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.