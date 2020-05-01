BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 859,800 shares, an increase of 8.4% from the March 31st total of 793,200 shares. Currently, 9.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 214,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BXC shares. B. Riley lowered shares of BlueLinx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlueLinx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th.

Get BlueLinx alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BXC traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.37. 115,973 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,950. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.45. The company has a market cap of $60.04 million, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 2.07. BlueLinx has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $35.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BXC. State Street Corp grew its position in BlueLinx by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 161,832 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in BlueLinx by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,477 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in BlueLinx by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 35,092 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 8,935 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 100.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 4,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,571 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BlueLinx

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes building and industrial products in the United States. It distributes structural products, including plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce, and other wood products primarily used for structural support, walls, and flooring in construction projects; and specialty products comprising engineered wood, moulding, siding, cedar, metal, and insulation products.

Featured Article: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for BlueLinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueLinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.