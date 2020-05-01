BMO Capital Markets Increases Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Price Target to $285.00

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) had its target price increased by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $248.00 to $285.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MCO. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Moody’s from $275.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Moody’s from $238.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Argus boosted their price target on Moody’s from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Moody’s from $266.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $233.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.30.

Get Moody's alerts:

Shares of MCO stock traded down $3.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $240.38. 7,054 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,030,193. The business has a 50 day moving average of $219.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.75. Moody’s has a 52 week low of $164.19 and a 52 week high of $287.25. The company has a market capitalization of $47.73 billion, a PE ratio of 32.35, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.45. Moody’s had a return on equity of 261.43% and a net margin of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Moody’s will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 3,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $844,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,752,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 42,905 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total value of $9,532,632.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 286,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,577,029.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,951 shares of company stock valued at $12,887,768. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.