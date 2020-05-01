Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Shares Acquired by Lynch & Associates IN

Lynch & Associates IN grew its position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,589 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Boeing makes up 1.2% of Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its position in Boeing by 112.1% during the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 123 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BA. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (down previously from $350.00) on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Vertical Research downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $388.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Boeing from $322.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on Boeing from $308.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Vertical Group cut Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Boeing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.45.

BA traded up $2.02 on Thursday, hitting $141.02. 37,679,425 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,446,920. Boeing Co has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $391.00. The company has a market cap of $73.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.52 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $143.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $288.63.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.34. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 70.76% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of $16.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post -3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

