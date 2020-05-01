Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Shares Bought by Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC

Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Boston Properties makes up about 1.4% of Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Boston Properties worth $8,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXP. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the fourth quarter worth $9,203,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 175.4% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 225.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Quantum Capital Management increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David A. Twardock sold 5,073 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.99, for a total transaction of $735,534.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,964 shares in the company, valued at $1,154,700.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael E. Labelle sold 16,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.33, for a total transaction of $2,243,560.21. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,731,631.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,250 shares of company stock worth $12,626,628. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Boston Properties from $147.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho cut their price objective on Boston Properties from $152.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Boston Properties from $146.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Boston Properties from $145.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Boston Properties from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Boston Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.58.

Shares of BXP stock traded down $3.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.49. 69,779 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,366,775. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.20. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.21 and a 12-month high of $147.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 4.15.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $2.39. The company had revenue of $752.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.83 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 30.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 55.92%.

Boston Properties Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

