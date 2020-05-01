Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) PT Raised to $45.00

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 25.03% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BSX. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.55.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock traded down $1.49 on Thursday, reaching $35.99. 7,483,271 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,388,286. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.19 and its 200-day moving average is $40.00. Boston Scientific has a one year low of $24.10 and a one year high of $46.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $52.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.92.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 39.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Boston Scientific will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 14,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $562,134.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,686. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 20,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $860,059.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 250,710 shares in the company, valued at $10,537,341.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,389 shares of company stock worth $1,974,345. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 581 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

