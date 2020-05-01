Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $46.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 27.81% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on BSX. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Boston Scientific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.55.

BSX stock traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.99. 7,483,271 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,388,286. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.00. Boston Scientific has a 12-month low of $24.10 and a 12-month high of $46.62.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 39.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Research analysts predict that Boston Scientific will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total transaction of $63,930.41. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,376,767.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 4,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total transaction of $169,620.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,339,021. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,389 shares of company stock valued at $1,974,345 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 11,017 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 443,670 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,477,000 after buying an additional 21,661 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 87,856 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 265,058 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,649,000 after acquiring an additional 10,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

