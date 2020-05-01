Brenntag AG (FRA:BNR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Brenntag AG (FRA:BNR) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €46.19 ($53.71).

BNR has been the topic of several research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €55.00 ($63.95) price target on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($61.63) price target on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank set a €35.00 ($40.70) price target on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. HSBC set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a €55.00 ($63.95) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th.

Get Brenntag alerts:

FRA:BNR opened at €41.19 ($47.90) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €35.47 and its 200-day moving average price is €44.38. Brenntag has a twelve month low of €43.06 ($50.07) and a twelve month high of €56.25 ($65.41).

About Brenntag

Brenntag AG, a chemical distribution company, purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company also provides value added services. It serves customers in various end-market industries, such as adhesives, paints, oil and gas, food, water treatment, personal care, and pharmaceuticals.

Featured Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.