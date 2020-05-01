Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.50.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BRFS. Zacks Investment Research lowered BRF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded BRF from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on BRF from $9.00 to $4.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded BRF from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRFS. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BRF during the 3rd quarter worth $190,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of BRF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,049,000. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of BRF by 194.8% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 70,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 46,883 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BRF by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 113,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 40,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of BRF by 155.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 24,147 shares in the last quarter. 10.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BRFS opened at $3.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.67 and a beta of 1.40. BRF has a twelve month low of $2.27 and a twelve month high of $9.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. BRF had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 0.69%. As a group, analysts anticipate that BRF will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About BRF

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, frozen vegetables, and soybean by-products. Its product portfolio comprises whole chickens and frozen cuts of chicken, turkey, and pork; ham products, bologna, sausages, frankfurters, and other smoked products; hamburgers, breaded meat products, and meatballs; lasagnas, pizzas, cheese breads, pies, and frozen vegetables; margarine; and soy meal and refined soy flour, as well as animal feed.

