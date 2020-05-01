Briggs & Stratton (BGG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Briggs & Stratton (NYSE:BGG) is scheduled to be announcing its 3/31/2020 earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter.

NYSE BGG traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 848,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,921. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.51. Briggs & Stratton has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $12.61.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BGG. Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Briggs & Stratton in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Briggs & Stratton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd.

About Briggs & Stratton

Briggs & Stratton Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, sells, and services gasoline engines for outdoor power equipment to the original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Engines and Products. The Engines segment offers four-cycle aluminum alloy gasoline engines that are used primarily by the lawn and garden equipment industry.

