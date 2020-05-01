Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) PT Raised to $5.50 at Morgan Stanley

Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $5.25 to $5.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 26.47% from the company’s previous close.

BSIG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Brightsphere Investment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $7.25 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brightsphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brightsphere Investment Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.14.

Shares of NYSE:BSIG traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $7.48. 611,867 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 587,673. The firm has a market capitalization of $675.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.94, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.65. Brightsphere Investment Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.61 and a fifty-two week high of $14.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.81.

Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. Brightsphere Investment Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 1,914.29%. The company had revenue of $207.40 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brightsphere Investment Group will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group by 7.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,339,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,119,000 after purchasing an additional 370,487 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in the first quarter worth approximately $191,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in the first quarter worth approximately $2,359,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group by 1,709.4% in the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 2,259,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group by 17.5% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 12,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. 97.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brightsphere Investment Group Company Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

